NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Progress continues on an affordable housing development on Walt Bellamy Drive in New Bern.

With the homes intended for those with low or moderate income, officials with the New Bern Redevelopment Commission said they are making the dream of homeownership come true for some residents.

“The houses are intended to be for low to moderate individuals who wish to live in the neighborhood, invest in the neighborhood,” Redevelopment Commission Executive Director Zeb Hough said.

Each of the three homes will have two bedrooms and one bathroom, officials said.

“So, maybe these will fit the need for somebody, you know, a couple, a mother and child or just a single person. These are small homes but the best thing about them is that they have everything,” Redevelopment Commission Chair Beth Walker said.

Paid for by dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, the estimated total building costs for the three houses was just under half a million dollars, Hough said.

“The average price of housing right now is somewhere in the mid-200,000s. These houses will offer an accessibility to individuals who could never hope to attain something in that range,” Hough said.

Hough also said these homes address the issue of affordable housing.

“It’s personal to me, as many in this market know, I experienced homelessness at 16 and so housing and investing in the community has always been a heartbeat thing for me. This inspires me to push the commission to do more and more and more,” Hough said.

Hough added these homes could be ready as early as April or May of 2024.