NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Each year, hundreds of people come together to lay wreaths on the headstones of thousands buried at New Bern National Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America is a national organization that leads this effort. Officials say the goal is to put a wreath on every headstone, but it isn’t that easy. As of right now, less than 50% of the headstones will get wreaths and organizers say they need more sponsors.

The ceremony is set to take place on Dec. 16. At last check, just over 2,800 wreaths were sponsored, meaning around 4,000 could go without.

“There’s a lot of programs that are out there that are trying to help living veterans and get them the help and services that they need. But Wreaths Across America wants to also remember those that are fallen and those that have already passed on, so their service is not forgotten,” said Kevin Yates, Wreaths Across America New Bern location coordinator.

This will be their 14th year participating in the event. The only year every headstone was honored was 2018. The deadline is Nov. 28 and it costs just $17 to donate.