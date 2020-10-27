New Bern’s annual Alzheimer’s walk raises more than $48,000

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of people in Craven County are joining the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease.

On Sunday, the Alzheimer’s Association held its annual walk in New Bern. It raises money and awareness of efforts to provide care, support, and research about the brain disorder.

The opening ceremony was held virtually because of COVID. The walk itself left it up to people to determine their own paths on the city’s sidewalks, and local trails.

Organizers say they have to continue their efforts — even in the pandemic.

“Super proud of the Alzheimer’s Association for really just maintaining the fact that Alzheimer’s doesn’t go away, and not being afraid, to still have our events, change it a little bit, so that people are safe, while raising those funds so we can continue providing that care and support,” said Jennifer Briand, senior development manager at the Alzheimer’s Association.

Currently, there’s no cure for Alzheimer’s.

Sunday’s walk raised more than $48,000 and the money will be used for research.