New Bern’s Chief of Police announced retirement

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern Chief of Police Toussaint E. Summers, Jr. announced his intention to retire effective January 1, 2021.

Chief Summers has led the New Bern Police Department as Chief since October 2011.

In a letter to the Board of Aldermen, Chief Summers reflected upon the successes of his team.

“It was with the support and encouragement of many police department personnel, citizens, current and past mayors, city managers, and aldermen that many accomplishments have been achieved during my tenure,” wrote Chief Summers. The department has celebrated many successes under his leadership, including achieving two national accreditations with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA); establishing the Craven County Narcotics Task Force; enhancing the integrity and professionalism of the department by creating a community-based set of values we call IMPACT (Integrity, Motivation, Professionalism, Accountability, Commitment, and Trust); creating opportunities for partnerships between the community and police by establishing community policing districts; and promoting city/community pride by requiring all newly-hired employees to research the history of our city. That pride has also been reflected through a redesigned police badge that includes the city seal and City Hall.”

Chief Summers is well-respected in the community and has been a highly effective leader to the New Bern Police Department,” said Mayor Dana Outlaw. “On behalf of the New Bern Board of Aldermen, we congratulate him and are incredibly thankful for his service to our city and the law enforcement profession.”

“I’m immensely proud of my time here,” wrote Chief Summers in his letter to the Board. “I wish you, the department, and the City continued success and many blessings for the future.”

The City is actively seeking a new police chief.