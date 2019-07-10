New Bern’s Fire, Police Department compete in Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Competition

The New Bern Fire and Police Departments are working with the American Red Cross, encouraging the community to donate blood.

The blood drive took place at the Knights of Columbus building in New Bern.

For the third year in a row, donors cast their ballot for either the fire department or the police department.

The police department has won the last two years.

At the end of the blood drive competition, donations and votes are tallied and the winning team receives a trophy and all the bragging rights they want.

But Master Police Officer Kevin Brice says this is more than just a friendly competition.

“Giving blood is just something that you can…you can give somebody else life uh especially in July you have a lot of tourism right now you have a lot of people vacationing um you have a lot of accidents, unfortunately, crashes and just it’s a time when blood is definitely in need,” he said.

This blood drive also came at the perfect time.

Just yesterday the American Red Cross put out an emergency appeal for donors due to an insufficient blood supply.

Kristin Willis is the regional American Red Cross Representative.

She sets up all of the blood drives in Craven and Carteret County.

“The whole point is educating the local community on rolling up your sleeves and giving back,” Willis said.

Battle of the badges hopes to receive enough units of blood from this competition to save more than 1,000 lives.