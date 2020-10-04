New Bern’s Ghostwalk at Cedar Grove Cemetery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – People with the New bern Historical Society are going to share where all the skeletons are buried in their 30th annual Ghostwalk.

It’ll be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery to allow for social distancing.

13 ghost stations will feature historic characters sharing the tales form the underground.

In previous years, the location was in private homes and theaters. This year’s location will allow to keep people six feet apart and time to visit all spirits.

Mickey Miller, executive director at the organization said, “You’ll have an appointed reservation time on an appointed night, and you’ll show up and it’s more like a private tour, that way so its smaller groups, and safer.”

Tickets are on sale now.

People will also have the opportunity to join in on the fun at home. The organization is offering a virtual ghostwalk, showcasing all the characters in a video.