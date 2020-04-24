New Bern’s mayor weighs in on opening up the economy

Courtesy of The City of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern’s mayor is closely monitoring the pandemic’s impact in his city and when it will be safe to reopen.

Officials are following state and federal guidance on allowing non-essential business to get running again.

They understand many people, including business owners and employees, are anxious to get back to work.

Mayor Dana Outlaw says higher density areas like new bern have a greater risk for COVID-19 than rural areas.

“It’s kind of a first one in a lifetime for most of us so again we will continue to monitor the situation and we will follow the Governors guidelines and we will also at the same time work with the Governor to try to open up essential businesses as best as we can as a phase in kind of approach,” says Mayor Outlaw.

Mayor Outlaw is still encouraging people to continue to practice social distancing and stay cautious.