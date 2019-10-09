New blind center in Beaufort County looks for community involvement

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Renita Rogers is a client at the Blind Center in the city of Washington.

She says, “I like coming here, it’s a place where I can come and get a new perspective on things and you know maybe I can share my perspective with other people.”

The Blind Center in Beaufort County serves as a place where people who are visually impaired can socialize with others as well as participate in activities and exercises.

Christie Moler is the director at the center.

“They can come and be together and talk about things that are going on in their lives and find people who are going through similar things. We also do independent living skills where we help them, particularly people who are just losing their sight and just learning to live with a visual impairment,” Moler says.

At the center, there is a gift shop where all items are created in some way by someone who is visually impaired.

All of the proceeds go straight back into the center and the material used is often from donations.

The blind center is able to provide these resources because of donations from the community and they’re always looking for volunteers who can help at the center or provide transportation for some of the clients.

Moler says they want to bring more people to the center and connect the community.

“There are over 200 people in Beaufort County that are visually impaired and so we could be serving a whole lot more,” she says.

Someone who has benefited from the center is Gwen Sullivan, she was hesitant to go when her vision began to fail but quickly adapted to the new environment.

“I thank god that he has used my inability to see to be a family with all these wonderful people. We care about each other and we help each other,” says Sullivan.

The center holds different events and fundraisers throughout the year.

Part of their mission is to educate the community and help them understand what it’s like for someone who is visually impaired.

If you would like to volunteer or donate any materials to the Blind Center in Beaufort County you can visit their Facebook page here or call

(252) 946-6208.