New certified voting machines are demonstrated in Pitt County

Twenty four counties in our state have voting systems that are being decertified by law on December 1st, which includes direct record electronic voting machines.

Today in Pitt County demonstrations of three new certified voting machines were open to the public and county board members.

The three different vendors were present, demonstrating how their voting system works.

This includes Clear Ballot: ClearVote 1.4, Elections Systems & Software: EVS 5.2.2.0 and Hart InterCivic: Verity Voting 2.2.

They all provide for a paper ballot record that are either marked by hand or by using a ballot marking device.

“We’re doing away with the electronic touch screen, these are still technology based voting systems that we have in place, they all use some sort of tabulator scanning mechanism where a ballot is inserted and read by the tabulator,” says Karen Brinson Bell, the state elections director.

Although the demonstrations were held in Pitt County, the county will continue to use the current system which was purchased two years ago.