New Chief Building Inspector named in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Greenville Planning and Development Services Department has named William Mills as its new Chief Building Inspector.

Mills has worked with the City of Greenville since 2018 as a Building Inspector.

He was promoted to the vacant position of Assistant Chief Building Inspector in 2019.

In his new role as Chief Building Inspector, Mills will strive to continue to provide a high level of service and foster positive communication with the development community.

As the head of the City’s Inspection’s Division, Mills will work to protect the safety and well-being of citizens within the City of Greenville and its extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ), while also working to support local development through building permit services.

His staff includes permitting staff, an assistant chief building inspector, a plans reviewer, and building inspectors.

Mills has spent the past 16 years serving as a North Carolina Certified Inspector with many years of additional experience in the construction industry prior to becoming an inspector.