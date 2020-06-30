New citizen committee created to help law enforcement crack cold case murders

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Retired Brigadier General Arnold N. Gordon-Bray will head a new team to spotlight the scores of unsolved murders and missing person cases in the Twin Counties and beyond.

Still in the early stages of organization, the nonprofit board will serve as a round table team of individuals from different backgrounds in close communication with law enforcement officials to assist in engaging the public to help solve cold cases in an effort to bring closure to victims’ families and respective communities as a whole.

Christened as Team Cold Case by Gen. Gordon-Bray, the board will also oversee donations and issue reward monies to be paid to anonymous tipsters for information about unsolved homicides in Nash and Edgecombe counties with an eye toward expanding into Wilson County, and eventually Fayetteville, Wake County and throughout central and eastern North Carolina.



Gen. Gordon-Bray pledged the TCC board will practice parity in case selection and show the utmost respect for victims and their families.

The cases will be referred to the board by the area’s top law enforcement officials including Rocky Mount Police Chief George Robinson, Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson, and Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone, who will each appoint members to the board.

The Sheriffs’ and Chief Robinson, who attended organizational meetings, said they are 100 percent behind the project.

All three said they are committing all available resources to get the job done.

The TCC Board will hold regular meetings with detectives directly involved in cold case investigations and vote on the award amounts to be distributed to tipsters who provide information leading to arrest.

So far $15,000 has been raised by local business owners to be added to existing reward amounts.

Less than an hour before this information was released, Hope Fisher Connie, a Rocky Mount attorney, signed on as the team’s legal liaison.



The board involves a three-pronged approach utilizing law enforcement, members of the civic and business communities, and the news media.