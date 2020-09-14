New construction closes part of East Thompson Street in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Site work as part of the construction of the new Jacksonville Station will close a portion of East Thompson Street for at least three days starting Wednesday, September 16.

Traffic to most of the businesses on the street should take Market Street off Bell Fork Road to reach their destination.

The closure is to allow the installation of a part of the stormwater system and is weather dependent as to the length of the closure.

The closure will be limited to an area adjacent to Eastern Rulane Gas Service and the Onslow County Shrine Club, both of which will not be accessible from the East Thompson Street entrance off Marine Boulevard but will be available from Market Street.

Jacksonville Station will be the multi-model hub of Jacksonville transportation with the operations for Jacksonville Transit, Onslow United Transit, Greyhound and Amtrak connections.