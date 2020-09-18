New construction closes part of trail in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A portion of the Rails to Trails near where the new Jacksonville Station is being constructed will be closed as a result of site development work.

The trail leg from Marine Boulevard to Market Street that runs behind Longley Supply, will be closed because of the work from September 21 to September 23, weather permitting.

Pedestrians and cyclists can use East Thompson Street as a detour route and connect back with the trail at Market Street.

Jacksonville Station will be the multi-model hub of Jacksonville transportation with the operations for Jacksonville Transit, Onslow United Transit, Greyhound and Amtrak connections.