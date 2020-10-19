New construction temporarily closes part of trail in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A portion of the Rails to Trails near where the new Jacksonville Station is being constructed will be closed as a result of site development work. Contractors are scheduled to make water tap connections by boring under the trail this week.

The trail leg along Marine Boulevard from East Thompson Street to Longley Supply near Bell Fork Road will be closed for the work from Wednesday, October 21 to Friday, October 23 if weather permits.

Pedestrians and cyclists can use East Thompson Street as a detour route and connect back with the trail at Market Street.

Jacksonville Station will be the multi-model hub of Jacksonville transportation with the operations for Jacksonville Transit, Onslow United Transit, Greyhound, and Amtrak connections.