New date for Historical Society Golf Tournament due to COVID-19 pandemic

Walt Teasdale of New Bern Historical Society, Billy Thomann of Eastern Carolina Nissan, and John Lawrence also of New Bern Historical Society stand in front of a 2020 Nissan Murano. A similar car will go to the golfer with the first hole in one in the tournament on hole #14.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Due to safety and health concerns surrounding COVID-19, the New Bern Historical Society has moved their inaugural golf tournament that was set for May 9, to October 3.

This tournament is open to the public, but it will be limited to 20 teams (80 players).

Golfers can sign up as an individual, couple or foursome.

Eastern Carolina Nissan is sponsoring five hole-in-one opportunities on the par 3 holes.

Prizes will include a free car for the first hole-in-one on #14, luxury resort packages, a shopping spree and more. See our website for full details.

Executive Director Mickey Miller says “We want this to be a special event, full of fun, keeping everyone healthy at the same time. Moving to the fall is the best choice. You’ll enjoy a great day of golf, a delicious dinner and support the New Bern Historical Society all at the same time.”

For information or to register, call the New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558 or email AdminOffice@NewBernHistorical.org or go to www.NewBernHistorical.org/golf-tournament