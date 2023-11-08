BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Wildlife Resources Commission has released new details in its investigation into a boating incident that killed two people in Bath last weekend.

Charles Bailey, 59, and his wife Suzanne Bailey, 58, were found dead at the scene of a crash of a boat they owned in the wooded shoreline near Dinah’s Landing in the Bath area. NC Wildlife is currently investigating along with assistance from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, NC Wildlife released the following information from its investigation:

The vessel involved in the fatal crash belonged to both Charles and Suzanne Bailey. It was a 2022, 34-foot Fountain powerboat.

The afternoon of the incident, November 4th, Charles, and Suzanne Bailey traveled from their home in Bath on their boat to meet family for dinner in Washington.

The time of the crash was 10:18 p.m. on November 4th.

Speed has been confirmed as one contributing factor in the crash. Officials said additional factors that may have led to this incident are still under investigation.