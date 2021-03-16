New details released in Duplin County high-speed crash where vehicle landed into pond, four died

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol has released its report on the incident where a vehicle crashed into a pond after a high-speed chase in Duplin County on Feb. 1, killing four of the five people in the vehicle.

The chase began after troopers tried to stop a speeding vehicle from Angier on Hwy. 24 in Duplin County. An initial investigation revealed that at approximately 10:13 pm, the State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle for excessive speed on NC Hwy. 24 in Duplin County. The driver of a Ford passenger vehicle failed to stop for blue lights and siren and began eluding authorities, officials said.

(Kayla Schmidt, WNCT photo)

(Kayla Schmidt, WNCT photo)

(Kayla Schmidt, WNCT photo)

(Kayla Schmidt, WNCT photo)

In the report, the SHP reports Jordan Nicole Southers, 20, of Angier, was driving the vehicle. It reached speeds of at least 110 mph during the chase with no headlights active. The chase continued through Kenansville and onto Hwy. 11 North. The vehicle Southers was driving then went straight across the road at the Hwy. 903 intersection, struck a fence post, went airborne and landed upside down in the pond.

Troopers said the vehicle was going at least 70 mph when it went airborne.

Darien Wellington Gayle, 20, of Dunn, was pulled from the pond and survived the crash. In addition to Gayle’s death, the people who died included Geavon Lamont Myles, 17, of Magnolia; Tavius Monta Carroll, 21, of Dunn; Amanda Serrano-Garcia, 19, of Lillington.

Drugs were found in the vehicle. Gayle was facing three drug-related charges.