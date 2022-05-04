KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — With everyone creating their own content whether it be on YouTube, TikTok or any other social media platform, Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library’s new digital media lab has everything to offer, and it’s all for free.

From making music to editing video, this media lab has lots of equipment available for you to use.

“We pretty much wanted to touch on a little bit of everything. We wanted to be able to have some instruments for people to play the keys, if they like the keyboard. We definitely wanted video editing equipment and have a decent camera to record video footage,” said Sean Moore, the technology specialist at the library. “We also wanted people to be able to make beats. Because you know, especially young people, they’re always drumming on desks. so we felt like the drum machine we picked up would be a natural fit for them.”

Moore says since the lab opened in November, lots of people have been coming in to use it.

“Once the word got out, we’ve had bookings constantly throughout weeks,” Moore said. “We were booked up for the next two to three weeks now. But yea, it’s definitely a draw, it’s definitely a draw because we don’t have anything like this around here in our community.”

If you need help in the lab, you can book a session with Greyson Smith, the digital media specialist. He’s one of the media lab’s regulars and knows how everything works.

“I was real excited. I am a producer, so I like to make music, and all of that,” Smith said. “So when I heard that I had a place to go and actually create professional-grade music, it was really exciting and I booked as soon as I found out it was available.”

If you would like to book a session with Smith, you can head to the library’s reference desk to set up a session. Two sessions are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.