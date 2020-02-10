New elementary school coming to Onslow County area, scheduled to open in August 2021

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A new elementary school is coming to the Onslow County area, officials said.

The construction is currently underway on the Southern Elementary School Project (SESP).

According to a release, the new school will help ease overcrowding at Dixon Elementary and Dixon Middle, housing up to 870 students.

The new school will be located on Folkstone Road and it will have the same design as the new Richlands Elementary School and is scheduled to open in August 2021.

For more information visit http://www.onslow.k12.nc.us/sesp.