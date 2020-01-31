New equipment provided to N.C. Task Force 10

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New equipment is helping an emergency management team in the east respond to water rescues.

In the past six months, the North Carolina Task Force 10 has received a boat, motors, a double-stack trailer, and a fuel system. The equipment helps the group respond to natural disasters including hurricanes like Florence.

The unit is made up of fire crews from New Bern and Greenville, but the gear will help more than just eastern North Carolina.

“It goes outside of the city limits, and it helps us state wide, and once again the state will respond​ to other states that are in need,” said Jim Mcconnell, division chief of training and safety, New Bern Fire Rescue.

Mcconnell said the team did not have enough equipment during Hurricane Florence resulting in calling extra resources.

North Carolina Emergency Management funded the Task Force’s 10 new equipment.