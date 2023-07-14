NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The US National Forest Service is considering adding new recreation fees for the Croatan National Forest and other forests in North Carolina.

U.S. Forest Service proposes recreation fee changes on Croatan National Forest

Officials say the funds collected will go toward further improving North Carolina’s four national forest sites. The US Forest Service estimates that more than six million people visit these forests each year. The fees from these visits will help generate some much-needed revenue.

At the Croatan National Forest, US Forest Service officials say the Cedar Point and Flanners Beach day-use areas could see a $5 fee or a new $30 annual pass. There are also three special recreation permit fees for mountain bikes and equestrian trail systems, Uwharrie, Nantahala and the Pisgah National Forests.

The sixth proposed fee is for group sites at the Yates Place Camp in the Uwharrie.

“To help us operate, improve and maintain the recreation sites and areas, to help supplement the appropriated dollars and other funding sources. Recreation fees are incredibly important for us, they stay at the local unit level,” said Developed Recreation Program Manager Logan Free.

These fees are proposed, which means there will be a public comment period before further action can be taken. If approved, officials say the earliest these fees could go into effect is summer 2024. The public comment period ends on August 22.

For more information visit our webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/recfeeproposals. To provide comments about this fee proposal for the RRAC to consider, please comment online at our Recreation Fee Proposal Mapping Tool or contact Logan Free at 828-257-4256, by email at SM.FS.NFsNCfees@usda.gov, or by mail at:

ATTN: Recreation Fee Proposals

160A Zillicoa Street

Asheville, NC 28801