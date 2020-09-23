New gas station coming to Holly Ridge

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – Drivers will soon have an option to choose from two gas stations in Holly Ridge.

Currently, there’s only one place to pump gas in town. It’s been this way for almost two years.

Coming next year, Circle K, will be located at the intersection of Highway 17 and 50, across from the town’s fire department.

A rendering of what the Circle K will look like in Holly Ridge.

It will be a large convenience store, offering a variety of food options. Holly Ridge’s Mayor Jeff Wenzel says the place will have curb appeal.

A few buildings however, will be forced to relocate or demolished to complete the 2.7 acre project. The company is currently in the middle of rezoning and taking surveys.

The mayor says this is another example the town is growing.

“More and more people are starting to see the growth of Holly Ridge and bringing their businesses in, large business and small businesses too,” said Wenzel.

Owners expect to open by the end of 2021.