New Greenville Fire-Rescue station hopes to cut response times in half

Greenville Fire-Rescue will open a new station near Fire Tower Rd.

Data analysis identified a need for a closer fire station for residents in this part of the city.

Crews are hoping with a closer station they will be able to cut response in half from around eight minutes to four. 

“Response times are very important whether it be a fire which doubles in size every minute or an EMS emergency where seconds count,” said Capt. Jeremy Anderson. “It is very important we are able to respond in a timely fashion.” 

The plan for a new station has been in the works for many years. 

“There’s a need for a fire station in that area,” said Anderson. “We are trying to get a national average of a four-minute travel time, so this will definitely help out with that effort.” 

The station should be up and running in 22 to 24 months. 

