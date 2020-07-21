New Hanover County road to close for underground storage tank removal

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WNCT) A New Hanover County road is expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday while N.C. Department of Transportation crews remove an underground storage tank.

Rockhill Road near the intersection of Castle Hayne Road (N.C. 133) is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. July 22 and reopen by 5 p.m. the same day.

The recommended detour will send motorists onto Stoney Road, Bountiful Lane/Oakley Road, and Castle Hayne Road.

Drivers should anticipate a longer commute and use caution in the area.