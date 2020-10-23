New homeless shelter to open in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Community Outreach (OCO) will be opening its new homeless shelter on October 29.

The new homeless shelter will be located on 1210 Hargett Street.

The new Shelter & Housing Services Center will include emergency shelter, street outreach, and rapid rehousing.

Clients that will benefit from the program as they do now in others such as soup kitchen and medical and dental clinic, include homeless veterans, families, and those who have just exited the hospital.

The previous plan before COVID-19 was to house approximately 50 residents at full-capacity.

The shelter will open on a limited basis and follow social distancing guidelines while also housing residents in motels.

Pending CDC and state guidelines, the shelter will eventually be able to operate at full-capacity.

There will be a General Public Open House from 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.

Approved CDC and social distancing guidelines will be practiced.