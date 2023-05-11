The proposed site plan for the new Jackson Dairy neighborhood (Courtesy of Town of Edenton)

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A new neighborhood being billed as “Edenton’s first from-scratch neighborhood development” will bring a needed boost to the area’s housing stock, the town says.

“The Town of Edenton is thrilled to welcome Jackson Dairy to its ranks of both historic and contemporary neighborhoods,” said Mayor Jimmy Stallings. “In a time where housing scarcity is all too common, this new project is a light on the horizon for our town.”

The project from local company Down East Preservation, recently approved by town leaders, will be be on the east side of town, at East Church Street and Coke Avenue, and emphasize “neighborly interaction” and “walkability. The town says the project specifically is targeting young professionals, including teachers and first responders.

“A new neighborhood for Edenton is overdue and sorely needed, so we appreciate the

time and effort their team is putting in to make it a reality for existing residents and prospective homeowners.”

A grand opening for Jackson Dairy is set for June 3, where the public can view home plans and available lots. That’ll be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 515 East Church Street. There will also be live music and food and drinks.

Several different home plans have been proposed, including small and “petite” cottages.

Down East says “Jackson Dairy is intended to be an example of thoughtful development for Eastern NC,” and “modeled after Edenton neighborhoods built more than 100 years ago, like the Cotton Mill Neighborhood.”

You can read more about the project here.