KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Whether you’re in Kinston, Trenton or Snow Hill, finding a new book just got easier.

Neuse Regional Libraries introduced its new Digital Resource Rover to Lenoir, Jones and Greene counties on Wednesday. Similar to a traditional bookmobile, the Digital Resource Rover will be able to transport your new novel directly to you.

Sharon Marvin is one of the Engagement Librarians for Neuse Regional Libraries. She said the rover is their way to meet the needs of the community.

“Our Digital Resource Rover was an opportunity for our library to share the library’s resources in the more rural areas where some of our library patrons are not able to get to the library for our information services, and some of our great programs that we have,” said Marvin.

She added this new system offers much more than just books.

“Patrons can copy, we can scan documents for them, we can laminate, they will be a notary,” said Marvin. “And we also have Wi-Fi, so they’re able to drive up if they want and be able to use the Wi-Fi.”

Amber Hargett also works for Neuse Regional Libraries. She said the Digital Resource Rover and all its features cost around $96,000.

“We were very fortunate to receive an IMLS, grant, LSTA grant, as well as funding from our counties and other corporate sponsors, who were making this all possible,” said Hargett.

Hargett added they will also be having pop-up community events using the rover, such as storytimes and workforce development programs. Neuse Regional Libraries also plans to have the vehicle out and serving the public in early April.

To see the schedule of where they will be stopping or request homebound services, click here.