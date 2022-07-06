BEULAVILLE, N.C. — Realo Drugs is opening up a new location in Beulaville.

Realo Drugs replaced Beulaville Pharmacy and Gifts on May 2, however, the gift shop portion of the store will remain open through a partnership with the previous owner, Chris Dixon.

“We’d be remiss if we didn’t thank Beulaville Pharmacy’s owner, Chris Dixon, for taking such good care of Beulaville’s residents all these years,” said Realo Drugs CEO Joey McLaughlin. “We know this is a bittersweet transition for him, but we look forward to continuing to serve and support his customers as we welcome them to the Realo Drugs family.

“We’re really looking forward to being an integral part of this community and getting to know all of our new neighbors in Duplin County.”

A grand opening of the new location will be hosted on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free hot dogs, cake, giveaways and a drawing to win a YETI cooler. The Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce will also be facilitating a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. The first 50 guests will be given a free T-shirt.

The new location will serve Duplin County and is located at 103 Crossover Rd, Beulaville, N.C. 28518.