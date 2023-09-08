TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. — The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for Godwin’s Market, located at 721 South Anderson Boulevard in Topsail Beach.

The ceremony was hosted by the Topsail Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Godwin’s Market traces back to 1950. Its last owners were Bill and Mary Godwin. Ms. Godwin passed away in 2020. The new owners are Jane Dorman Jeffreys and Robert Jeffreys. Jane spent her summers growing up on Topsail and much of her adult life has been spent on the island as well. She knew the Godwin’s and it’s market very well.

(Contributed photo)

After the passing of Ms. Godwin, the business came for sale and Jane jumped at the opportunity to reopen and revitalize the market.

She decided to keep the name Godwin’s Market because the market is such a staple to the Topsail Beach community and her way of keeping the history of the market alive.

Godwin’s offers an array of grocery items, from fresh produce, meats, cheeses, baking and cooking staples, sundries, health, beauty, snacks, beer, wine and tobacco products.

“We want to provide the Topsail Beach community with things they need without them having to drive into town to get what they need”

“Godwin’s is a historic market, nestled in the South Topsail Beach Community. Providing the needed, wanted and forgotten provisions to those visiting or living there year round.”