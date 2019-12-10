Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

New Mayor sworn-in, makes history in Plymouth

Local
Posted: / Updated:

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – A new mayor made history in the town of Plymouth Monday night.

A swearing-in ceremony took place for newly-elected mayor Vershumm Hawkins, the town’s first African American mayor. Hawkins served one term on the town council, before defeating longtime mayor Brian Roth during the November elections.

Hawkins and other newly-elected council members took the oath of office at the Roanoke River Maritime Museum on West Waters Street. The mayor discussed plans for the future.

“What I’m looking forward to the most is engaging with the community,” Hawkins said.

 “Both business owners and residents; moving things forward and trying to get a common ground with everyone in an effort to move everything forward.”

Hawkins said he is elated by the community’s support and looks forward to bridging the gap between residents and elected officials.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV