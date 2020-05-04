New meaning to Teacher Appreciation Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Kentrell Williams says remote learning has been a transition for him and his students. ​He loves teaching and the many messages of gratitude from his students and fellow educators. ​

“Teaching, it has never been a job it has been a habit, and knowing that you’re appreciated and loved, and we have a week for people to appreciate you it’s just phenomenal to know that you’re appreciated,” said Williams.

Williams is thankful for Teacher Appreciation week. He teaches 5th-grade students at Bethel Elementary School. It’s been tough reaching those students through a computer screen.

“What I try to do is establish my presence early on but it’s quite challenging because it’s a learning experience for both the students and myself but I constantly engage the kids and encourage them to push on to the finish line,” he said.

With the start of teacher appreciation week, Williams is receiving heartwarming messages from his students and principal.

“I’ve already had students email me and express their gratitude and appreciation of myself being a teacher. Our principal, she’s so amazing, she has written individuals notes and mailed them,” he said.

Williams understands many families have been affected by the outbreak. He’s doing everything he can to give his students a sense of normalcy.

“I think it’s very important and I also think it’s important to reassure everyone that we’ll be back to normal soon and just to keep hope alive and stay healthy,” Williams said.

School districts in Lenoir, Onslow, and Carteret counties are sending appreciation messages to their teachers.​ Craven County Schools is offering its teachers complimentary tea from Zaxby’s.