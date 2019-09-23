New NC License Plate Agency to open Tuesday in Currituck County

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) – The NC Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new License Plate Agency in Currituck County on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The NCDMV said the new License Plate Agency will be located at 257 Caratoke Highway (N.C. 168), Suite E, in Moyock.

The LPA will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, except on state holidays. Currituck Area Holdings, LLC, will be the LPA’s operator.

The new agency will be the first of its kind to operate in Currituck County.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, and duplicate registrations.



Currently, there are 126 license plate agencies operating across North Carolina. To contact the Currituck County LPA, call 252-232-9296.

Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online.