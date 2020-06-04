New NC partnership tracking hospital’s medical equipment across the state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The pandemic is causing reductions of available medical equipment.

State regulators are working with private companies on a way to make sure they know where vital equipment can be found.

A new North Carolina partnership is focused on tracking critical medical equipment across the state, including available ICU beds.

It’s to find resources needed to fight the coronavirus.

In North Carolina, less than a quarter of the state’s ICU beds are available, and most ventilators are in use.

It’s a sign of the toll of the coronavirus in the state.

Appriss Health is re-working its existing “OpenBeds” platform.

It will help hospitals report what they have, and what they need, to state and federal agencies.

The main focus is on equipment for treating COVID-19 patients.

“The state is actually meeting twice a day to view the latest round of data to make sure that the resources that they have they know where they’re having needs and they’re able to re-distribute those and help,” says Lauren Whitsell, with Appriss Health.

North Carolina health officials want hospitals to be prepared in case there is a surge of COVID cases.

They’re pushing hospitals across the state to join this collaborative effort.

