New non-profit works to give second chances after incarceration

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) Second chances are on the way for those who have been incarcerated.

The Pitt County Second Chance Alliance held there official launch party Thursday in Greenville.

The Goal of the Alliance is to bring together different employers, services, and community members who are committed to giving people second chances.

“I think that if we rally behind these individuals. These people who have made a mistake and support that and support them we will be making a very positive change in Pitt County and the state of North Carolina,” said Melvyn McLawhorn, Board of Commissioners, Pitt County

The event included testimonies from people who have been incarcerated as well as the people looking to hire them.

“Because as someone stated earlier we’re all just seconds away, sometimes we’ve all done things and maybe didn’t get caught. So people need a second chance. I think that can help our community grow for the better.” said Rep. Kandi Smith

Leaders say you can get involved with the Alliance too and help give someone else their second chance call: 252-717-9600

The first chapter meeting is November 18.