New Onslow Co. program offers early education to toddlers, infants

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nationwide program is now making a difference in Onslow County for toddlers and infants.

The Early Head Start Program will begin serving children ages six weeks to three years old in Jacksonville at Excel Learning Center.

The federally funded program offers early education to children and is available for low-income families.

In the past, the program was only available to kids above the age of three.

“So this is the first time that we have a program for that age group, to give them that head start,” said Claire Krasa, Regional Administrator with Excel Learning Center.

The program was made possible in Onslow County from Onslow County Partnership for Children and Excel Learning Center.

Verena Jonas with Onslow County Partnership for Children says the program goes further than child development.

“So families will leave this program understanding their children, feeling confident in their own parenting, understanding how to advocate for their children,” said Jonas.

The program runs 48 weeks. Children must be between the ages of six weeks to three years old and parents must meet the income requirements.

As part of the Early Head Start Program, two home visits are made during the length of the school year.