New options for customers at Jacksonville license plate agency

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 60 drivers license offices across the state are closed because of coronavirus, but many license plate agencies are staying open, including Jacksonville.

A license plate agency located on Wilmington Hwy is making accommodations for customers who do not want to wait inside with others.

Starting Thursday, people can grab a ticket, write down their cell phone number, and when it’s their turn, a worker will call them inside to the window.

“It’s not a mandatory thing, it’s just something we’re doing here as an accommodation to our customers​ to keep them safe,” said Cecil Hargett, a contractor for the license plate agency in Jacksonville.

You can also stay in your car if you prefer to do the drive-thru method. Only a limited of transactions can be completed like renewing your license plate, but it’s cash only.

A limited amount of transactions can also be done online.

Hargett said, “It really limits their exposure to other employees and customers.”

Workers are also taking precautions. Hargett is handing out gloves for his employees and plastic shields are also in place to avoid contact between a customer and worker.

Hargett says the office will remain open until the governor has made it mandatory for them to close. Contact your license plate agency before going in.

The state’s 54 other driver license offices are operating by appointment only. ​The offices will no longer offer road tests, excepts for commercials and medical reassessments. All customers are being asked to complete a wellness questionnaire.

Click here to see if your driver’s license office is open.