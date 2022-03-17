JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new peer-to-peer support group is coming to the Onslow County community, specifically for LGBTQ+ service members, veterans and allies.

With this new service, the Onslow LGBTQ+ Community Center hopes to educate, advocate and support modern military families.

“We’ve had several enlisted and veterans service members come forward and say this is something that is needed in this area,” said executive director of the Onslow LGBTQ+ Community Center, Dennis Biancuzzo.

They call it the “Lambda Warriors Project” and the biggest thing it’s aiming to tackle?

“One situation is the lack of education. We have had several military families who have not understood their LGBTQ children, and some situations are even thrown out of their homes,” said Biancuzzo.

The Onslow LGBTQ+ Community Center has been working with several other local organizations to bring this to the community.

“Through the partnership of all of those programs, and with the cooperation of our military personnel here at Camp Lejeune, and, and other locations, we’ve just decided it is time to build the program,” said Biancuzzo.

Biancuzzo said they’ve already had some responses from people interested in participating.

“Going forward, we are going to be onboarding the peer-to-peer support individuals who are going to be working the program, specifically to assist not only the center but those families out in the community,” said Biancuzzo. “At that point, we will begin probably, I would say biweekly support group meetings for individuals who are in need. And then of course, with those partnership relationships that we spoke about earlier. Those will continue, continue and ramp up even more.”

WNCT spoke with one local veteran who said that he’s proud to be a part of this community, because of its growing number of resources for veterans.

“We have so many veterans that are in the LGBTQ community nowadays, and active duty also. And I believe they deserve the same services as anyone else,” said Retired Sgt. Maj. USMC, Paul Siverson.

The center reminds the community that anyone and everyone is a candidate to get help.

“We do say in the program perspective, that it’s for LGBTQ military families and their partners, spouses, and allies. So that means anyone within our community,” said Biancuzzo.

