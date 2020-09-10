New playground and splash pad to open under phase 2.5

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Morehead City will hold a grand opening for the new Shevans Park playground and splash pad on Tuesday.

The new playground was completed around the beginning of May, but it hasn’t been able to open due to the statewide order closing public playgrounds in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The new playground is made of a composite material that is more durable and easier to maintain than wood.

It features several new amenities, including disability-accessible swings and a climbable lighthouse structure.

The park theme is Morehead City, from the boats to the lighthouse structure.