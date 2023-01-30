KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Out with the old and in with the new.

That’s what’s going on at Fairfield Park in Kinston. The Kinston-Lenoir Parks and Rec Department is putting in new equipment for kids to play on.

There will be some upgraded playground favorites like slides and monkey bars. The playground will also feature a new climbing net and a designated place for younger children.

“When we were putting this thing up not only were there community members that came to help us, but there were kids all walking around really excited for this playground. everybody can enjoy this park with something different, whether they’re playing a sport, walking along the trail, at the gym, playing tennis, playgrounds, it makes it more multifaceted,” said Corey Povar, director of Kinston Lenior County Parks and Rec.

The new playground equipment is expected to be ready in the next few weeks.