New primitive trail coming to Greenville next year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) New opportunities for exercise and exploration are on the way to the city of Greenville. A new primitive trail will be placed along the Tar River.

According to project leaders this new primitive trail will stretch from River Park North to the soon to be developed Adventure Park.

The trail will be about a mile and a half long next to the Tar River. City leaders say that since this trail is directly by the river, a primitive or more natural trail like this one has less environmental impacts. The Goal of this trail is to one day connect the nature parks and trails that are in the area.

“Wherever we have parkland we hope that trails will follow. Trails are a great component of a park in some cases they area a park they are what we call linear parks,” said Gary Fenton, Director, Greenville Recreation and Parks

This trail is not apart of the Greenville Greenways that run south of the Tar River. A possible goal is to maybe one day connect them.

“I do like to walk trails, as a young child growing up in a small town I used to love to go to River Park North with my family. I used to love to see the people kayaking in the river and I used to just like to walk the trails,” said Rasheena Smith, Student, ECU

Project leaders say the goal is to make the primitive trail available to the public sometime during the spring or summer of next year.