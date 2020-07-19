New principal announced for East Carteret High School

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Mariners will welcome a new principal this upcoming school year.

James “Jay” Westbrook will serve as East Carteret High School Principal and begin his duties on July 20.

Mr. Westbrook was formally the assistant principal at Croatan High School and named the 2019-2020 Carteret County Assistant Principal of the Year.

He previously served as an assistant principal at Fike High School in Wilson County and as a business teacher at Clayton High School and Charles B. Aycock High School.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said, “Mr. Westbrook is a proven leader, a visionary and a consensus-builder. He is well-respected throughout the school system and is known as a caring administrator. I look forward to East Carteret High School continuing to build upon its tradition of success. The school is a source of pride for the community and I am confident that it will continue to thrive and be #MarinerStrong.”

Mr. Westbrook holds an undergraduate in business management from North Carolina State University and a master’s in school administration from Western Carolina University.

Mr. Westbook said he was very excited to join the East Carteret High School team. “I have enjoyed working with the students, staff members and families at Croatan High School and appreciate the support I have receive there and the friendships I have made,” Mr. Westbrook said. “I welcome this new opportunity and I am truly excited to be in a role to serve the East Carteret High School students, the teachers and staff, and the Down East community. East Carteret High School has an excellent group of teachers and staff members and I am fortunate to be joining such a team of professionals.”

The assistant principal position left open at Croatan High School will be filled in the coming weeks.