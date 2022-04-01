JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Anglers can now help officials better manage fishery resources across the state.

Thanks to a new program by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, the Carcass Collection will allow people to drop off fish for data.

“They grow rings like trees do annually,” said Caitlin Bourner, an environmental technician for the NCDMF. “And we process them and can tell how old they are. That along with length, weight, sex information, location information gives us good information about the age structure of our populations.”

Ten collection freezers will be put out at multiple locations through the month of April. To learn more about the program and to find out how to participate, click here.