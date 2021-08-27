New Public Safety/Admin Facility in Atlantic Beach still in progress

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC. (WNCT) – Construction on the new Public Safety/Admin complex is on schedule and has now reached the halfway point.

This new 21,000 square foot, seven million dollar facility will house expanded space for the Police and Fire Departments as well as town hall operations, a state-of-the-art Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to operate during major storms, and a Town Board Meeting Room.



Photo Credit: Town of Atlantic Beach

The new facility will have ADA-compliant restroom facilities to accommodate both staff and the public.

The new complex will also include a storage facility to house seasonal Fire and Police emergency equipment. Right now, the building is on schedule for the Fire Department to move in at Christmas, which will allow the old Fire Department to be demolished and final touches to take place.

The Police Department and Town Hall operations will move in once the final touches are completed.

The final date for occupancy is March 1, 2022.