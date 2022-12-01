AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re wandering the streets of Ayden soon, you may see red tables and chairs placed outside.

This is part of the town’s marketing committee plan to seem more welcoming. “Q” Marks the Spot campaign serves to show guests that businesses are ready to serve you.

“It’s part of our initiative in trying to grow Ayden, make it hospitable, make it a place people want to come and showcase the businesses we’re so proud of,” said Gwendy Yiznitsky, the owner of Gwendy’s Goodies.

She said to look out for the red tables and chairs to find a good place to eat. Towns officials have said that Ayden is working on growing its small business scene with new stores arriving soon.