New River YMCA opens in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After more than a year of planning, Jacksonville’s New River YMCA has opened its doors.

During the summer, the organization held summer camps at nearby schools to continue offering programs to children.

But a ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon in the lobby of the building to welcome the new space. The 9,500 square foot building will include a group fitness room, a child play area, and a community space.

The child play area at the New River YMCA.

Schirmer said the building will be more than a building of activities.

“I would like to try to move this Y toward a signature of being the reunification place for parents that may be deployed and coming back, for the parents that may be foster,” said Schirmer.

The building is city owned and is being leased to the organization for a dollar a year.

55 employees will help serve the communities and Schirmer said they plan to bring in more than a thousand people.

The New River YMCA is located at 159 Chaney Avenue in Jacksonville.