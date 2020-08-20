New safety protocols on Onslow County school buses

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Another group of Onslow County students is back in the classroom. The district is splitting students into two groups, alternating when they’re in school and doing remote learning.

The district has a new plan for this year to accommodate this and other coronavirus measures.

Each bus will load students from the back to the front and everyone on a bus, including the driver is required to wear a mask.

Administrators say students who cannot wear a mask will be isolated at the front of the bus.

This year, it’s one student per seat, unless they’re with a sibling.

Principals are handling each school’s bus procedures differently.

But every bus rider will have their temperature checked before getting off a bus, before entering a school or both.

The district’s transportation director, Mike Henderson says he’s 100 percent confident in this system.

“It’s different, but we’re adapting just like with anything, you have to adapt with any changes, said Henderson.

The district is conducting full bus runs. The director says in a couple of weeks, they’ll shorten their routes to accommodate group A and B students.

Between runs, each bus will be sanitized by drivers. Wednesday’s will be dedicated to deep cleaning.