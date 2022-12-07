SURF CITY N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City’s newly appointed mayor is a familiar face.

Teresa Batts was appointed to the position Tuesday following the resignation of Doug Medlin, who stepped down after 35 years of service to focus on his family and health.

Batts was serving on Town Council prior to her appointment, so there’s now a vacant Council seat that officials are working to fill.

Batts said she’s focused on improving water and sewer, infrastructure, and communication. Batts also said that getting multi-use paths and two large park projects done are on the to-do list as well.

“I’m going to stand up for what’s right for Surf City,” Batts said. “I’m here to serve our city. They say if you live here you want to provide a great place for others to live, a great place to work, and a great place for others to play.”