New tools to disinfectant for Carteret County School buses

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with Carteret County Schools are showing off their tools to disinfect the districts’ buses.

An airless spray gun will be used to clean the vehicles. Trained workers with a hazmat suit will start spraying in the back of the bus, and work up to the front.

The disinfectant will then air-dries.

No one else will be on the bus when the cleanser’s are being used.

Administrators say they’re confident about this disinfection method.

“We have done a lot of research and we feel good about the product that we purchase and the materials we have and keeping our kids and staff safe is the most important thing so we feel good about that,” said Richard Taylor, Carteret County School’s Assistant Superintendent.

Students will be screened before boarding buses.

Officials are encouraging parents to wait with their children, so the students can go home if they do not pass the screening.