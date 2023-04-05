AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Ayden has a new manager as Scott Howard has taken the position, officials announced on Wednesday.

Howard comes to Ayden from Norwood in Stanly County, where he served as town administrator. He is a Wingate University grad and served the Town of Norwood since July 2019.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Steve Tripp said:

“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, I am pleased to announce Scott Howard as the new Town Manager for Ayden, North Carolina. Scott has a BS and Master’s Degree in Business Administration and comes to Ayden from Norwood, NC while serving as Town Administrator. During his service as Town Administrator, Scott participated in the largest water transfer project in the state and assisted in the revitalization of Norwood’s downtown development while improving the financial position for the Town of Norwood. In addition, Scott has experience as the Chief Finance Officer and Town Clerk for the town of Marshville, NC and is currently a broker. Scott also owns and operates his own farm.

“Scott’s leadership as Ayden’s Town Manager will provide valuable guidance for our Town as he begins enhancing the services we provide to our citizens. His financial expertise will strengthen the management of our business while providing stability for our accounting practices. The Board of Commissioners and I are eager to partner with Scott to continue our economic growth in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors of our Town. I know Scott is eager to meet our citizens and work with the community to further advance the quality of life for each one of us.”