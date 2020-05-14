New traffic Pattern at Ayden Intersection to begin Friday

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Department of Transportation will implement an interim traffic pattern beginning Friday to help improve the safety at an Ayden intersection.

The median opening at N.C. 11 and Old Snow Hill Road/Snow Hill Street will be closed beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Traffic at the intersection will be restricted to only right-in and right-out movement.

Traffic on Old Snow Hill Road wanting to turn left onto N.C. 11 North or cross over the highway will be rerouted along Pleasant Plain Road and N.C. 102.

To access N.C. 11 South or across the highway from the Snow Hill Street side, traffic should use N.C. 102 and then either turn left onto N.C. 11 or continue to Pleasant Plain Road to access Old Snow Hill Road.

This traffic pattern will remain in place until an evaluation can be completed by NCDOT and recommendations implemented. NCDOT worked with the Town of Ayden to coordinate these efforts after a series of crashes since late April.



The department urges motorists to use caution and allocate extra time for their commute.

